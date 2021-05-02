Sunday temps push into the 80s, but rain, cooler weather on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Breezy and mild this morning with temperatures starting out in the 60s. But you know it’s going to get warmer! Try to enjoy this moment, it’s the only chance to see 80 degrees.

It’ll be partly sunny, much warmer and on the breezy side. We should be close to 80 degrees by lunchtime, and is obviously our “Pick Day” of the weekend.

Monday morning brings our next chance of rain — and when it starts raining it won’t stop until many places get 2 inches or more of the wet stuff. This will really help our spring rainfall deficit of 1-3 inches across the area.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic