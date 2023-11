CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

Winds will gust 40 mph Monday with highs in the low 60s.

Headed to the game Sunday? No worries! Cool with some sunshine around. Kick-off temp: 50

Browns VS Cardinals

Warming up early in the week then gradually getting cooler.

Here’s your 8-day forecast.