CLEVELAND (WJW) -- We’re slowly clearing out of the cloud cover this evening, which is going to put our overnight temps into the 20s. Snuggle alert for tonight!

Sunday’s sunny start will cloud over later in the day. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s north to around 50 degrees south. Rain showers should hold off until late evening Sunday into Monday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: