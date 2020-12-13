Sunday night temps sticking in the 30s, as cold front continues into the week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures hold steady in the mid 30s tonight.

A system passes us by to the south tonight, which will keep the clouds around. Winds shift in a favorable direction for lake effect snow showers to develop in the primary snow belt Monday morning, ending around lunch. Little-to-no accumulation is anticipated. Plenty of clouds around to start with partial clearing as we head into the afternoon. The sun won’t help our temperatures, staying in the mid 30s.

Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens. It’ll be a cold night with temperatures hovering around freezing during the game with wind chills around 20.

The week ahead has more of a December feel, with temperatures a touch below average. The next system moves in on Wednesday. This time we’re cold enough for a wintry mix to snow showers. Stay up to date as we fine tune the forecast once this panhandle hook develops. Right now it’s looking like a coating to up to 2 inches possible.

