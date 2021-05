CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday Funday! Try to enjoy tomorrow, it’s the only chance to see 80°!

It’ll be partly sunny, much warmer and on the breezy side. We should be close to 80° by lunchtime! It’s our “Pick Day” of the weekend!

Monday morning brings our next chance of rain — and when it starts raining it won’t stop until many places get 2″ or more of the wet stuff! This will really help our spring rainfall deficit of 1-3″ across the area!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: