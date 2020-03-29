Flash flood warning issued for Cuyahoga County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga County. It is in effect until 11:45 a.m.

Portions of the county have reported 2 to 3" of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Portions of Interstate 90 are closed due to flooding.

Flood waters are expected to impact the area through at least late morning. Local law enforcement has issued a do not travel alert for some of the areas impacted.

Meanwhile, showers and storms continue into Sunday morning as a strong cold front moves in.

Gusty winds will accompany it.

It will be a very windy Sunday! Sustained winds out of the southwest at 20-25 and gusts up to 45 mph. Here is the wind forecast for Sunday afternoon:

We could get to see the sunshine after lunch. Highs in the mid and upper 60’s. We’ll drop to the mid 50’s by dinnertime.

