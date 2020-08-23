Sunday forecast: Warm temps, high humidity and chance of storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our Saturday sunshine propelled temperatures into the mid and upper 80s. Akron-Canton made it into the lower 90s!

Meanwhile, another soft, summer night is in progress. Humidity levels are higher than the night before. Fans and A/C’s will get a workout during the week ahead.

The humidity is coming back and Sunday will be a good reminder that summer is still firmly entrenched all across the Buckeye State.

Several days next week are showing forecast highs in the upper 80s to around 90°!

There is a better chance for raindrops and thunder Sunday afternoon. There will definitely be areas that have an entirely rain-free weekend.

Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding another 90 degree(+) day to our already-accumulated fifteen 90+ days so far this year!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

