Sunday forecast: Warm temps and spotty showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain chances enter the forecast again as the ridge that’s currently “protecting” starts to break down.

There’s a slight chance of a spotty shower Sunday afternoon as a backdoor cold front drops in from the north. There will be showers and rumbles of thunder in the evening. The timing is looking like 7 to 11 p.m. We are not expecting severe storms.

Best chances of rain next week is on Monday and Wednesday. Followed by cooler, more pleasant temps as we into the holiday weekend. There is a slight chance of rain, stayed tuned on the timing next weekend.

We are possibly in the 7th warmest 7-day stretch in May in almost 80 years!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: