CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday there is a risk of a spotty shower mainly south, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid to upper 60s north to low south.

Temps will cool down most of next week as they hang out in the 50s. There are no signs of long stretches of warmth through the middle of May.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

