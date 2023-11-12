(WJW) — After a crisp Veterans’ Day, it will be a few degrees warmer on Sunday with more clouds in the morning and a gradual clearing through the day.

Weather conditions will be dry through next Thursday with temperatures slowly warming.

Rain is expected to return Friday.

Here are the forecast bullet points for the next 2 weeks:

Gradually warming next week.

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week (40s) followed by briefly milder temps to start the holiday week

We will be watching a system Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving week from the west. Too early for day-to-day specifics this far out. More on this next week!

Here is the 8-day forecast: