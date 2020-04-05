Sunday forecast: Light morning rain followed by a cool, breezy day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There is some light rain showers around this Sunday morning. Nothing too much, but the chance of some sprinkles still around until about noon.

Temperatures will be cooler Sunday, especially near the lakeshore where we’ll only be in the 40s. But more sunny skies for the those along the Lake since the cloud cover will recede from North to south.

Get out and enjoy this even while we’re still warm and quiet!

There are still plenty of opportunities to hike, bike, walk, run. You’ll just have to switch your attire up. Big changes late next week. More ups and downs heading into Easter weekend. Hopefully we’ll keep our family Easter egg hunts dry!

Here is your Fox 8 8-day forecast:

