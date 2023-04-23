(WJW) — We remain unsettled and cool. Temperatures are ranging 10° BELOW average (62°). That means Sunday’s Guardians game, there is a small rain chance, and warm weather gear is needed!

Widely scattered light showers are possible over the next 72 hours along with a couple of frosty starts.

Looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal and stick most of next week.

Sorry, no 80’s or new record highs! But at least we’re dry for a couple of days straight.

Temperatures flirt with 60 at the end of the week. Grab your umbrella for the weekend, it looks like more unsettled weather is in store for us.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

