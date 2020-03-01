Sunday forecast: Cold spell wraps up as temps climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Wind chills gradually improve throughout Sunday as winds begin to come out of the south.

We could see a little fog develop with the warm air coming in over the snowpack.

But this week, temperature-wise it's looking to be above average. So it's going to be a sloppy wet few days.

Sunday Forecast:

March 1 arrived with a sunny ‘disposition’ and seasonable highs. Marching in like a ‘lamb’! Temperatures climb to near 50° with a sun/cloud combination.

Panhandle storm track continues next week with high potential for rainfall early next week as well as temperatures in the 40s and the lower 50s. Temperatures for the first half of March are starting to trend ABOVE NORMAL.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.