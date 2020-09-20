Sunday evening cooling down, as week-ahead forecast remains sunny

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No weather worries in Northeast Ohio until Saturday night. We will be seeing a slight warm-up every day but no rain. Look’s like we’ll add rain back into the forecast for Sunday and Monday of next week.

The countdown is on. Fall begins at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The long range outlook issued last week for the remainder of the month highlighted the lack of heat. Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio. Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall.

