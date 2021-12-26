Sunday cold front leads to wintry mix

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The fog has lifted for most of Northeast Ohio although some areas in the west of our viewing area are still stuck in the clouds – until mid-morning.

Low 40s can be expected on Sunday behind the cold front. Overnight lows dip down into the 30s.

The final work week of 2021 starts off with the possibility of a wintry mix, both Monday and Tuesday. The snowbelt areas will see a coating to an inch.

Temperatures will be above normal through next week then COLD returns.

