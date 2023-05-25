CLEVELAND (WJW) — You’ll need your jacket today, cool all day long today with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Staying breezy through the day with a wind out of the north.

So far this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967! Look at the last 5 years humidity levels.

The years with the most humid May days: 1957, 1959, 1962, 1970, 1977, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2004 & 2015

Breezy and cooler to end work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is looking really nice. Quiet Saturday and Sunday with above normal temps. Slight chance for a few sprinkles Monday.

Get the sprinklers going…staying dry through a majority of the week, and next week. A touch humid next week. Say good-bye to our comfy conditions!

Long range temperature outlook shows summer warmth late next week/first weekend of June then temperatures will trend below normal

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

