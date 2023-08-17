(WJW) – Thursday starts off sunny. Then, clouds and a line of rain/storms arrive after 3 p.m. with a cold front moving west to east, followed by scattered showers and storms through midnight.

The heaviest of the rain and storms will arrive closer to the evening commute.

There is a low threat of strong storms in our northwest communities.

Humidity will drop briefly Friday into Saturday before warmer air returns.

Friday is going to feel more like fall. Perfect weather for Friday night football games!

Finally signs of summer heat returning next week.

A few weak fronts will pass from the North-west. The timing is still uncertain.

FOX 8 Meteorologists highly doubt this heat will be long-lasting.

The pattern looks to revert back to the lower 80s. More on this coming soon.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

