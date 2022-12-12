CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle/flurry Monday morning. Sunshine back Tuesday!

Watching for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week.

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.

Here is the 8-Day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.