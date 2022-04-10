CLEVELAND (WJW) — You can put away your umbrella – but just for today – and get out your sunglasses on Palm Sunday.

Skies are drying out with sunshine after a few snowbelt flurries early in the day. Temps will warm to near 50°.

A warm front during the early morning hours on Monday will bring rain and a few rumbles of thunder between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Temps will then spike to the mid-60s bringing another wave of storms in the afternoon and early evening.

That unsettled system will leave the area by Tuesday when we’ll see partly sunny skies and temps back into the 60s.

A warm-up is on the way next week. Temperatures top 10-15°above average through Thursday.

Here the is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: