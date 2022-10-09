CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re headed to the Browns game Sunday, it should be pretty nice. Sunshine rules the sky today and with a southwest wind temps should reach the low 60s this afternoon.

A frost advisory continues until 9 a.m. Temperatures in these counties have dipped into the low and mid 30’s this morning. Patchy frost possible.

Clouds increase tonight as a weak disturbance moves through. There’s a slim chance of a stray shower early Monday morning, otherwise we’re waking up to a lot of cloud cover. Clouds are quick to decrease, we’re back to plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

After a cool, but sunny weekend we gradually warm-up to more seasonable readings. Next shot of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.

Long range outlook shows this “cooler” pattern continuing through the remainder of October. Basically, five days of “cool” then a 1-2 day break with milder temps then back to “cool.”

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

WJW graphic