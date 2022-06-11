CLEVELAND (WJW) — Over the weekend, temperatures are nice, in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Can’t rule out a passing shower or two on Saturday but we’re dry for the most part.

We’ll have sunny skies Saturday morning through the early afternoon, then clouds increase bringing a chance of stray showers. More scattered showers in the evening into overnight, with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

On Sunday, scattered showers remain throughout the morning with chances of pop up thunderstorms in the evening.

Heating up! Temperatures climb above average next week. Mid to upper 80s return, along with higher humidity.

Hottest day of the week Wednesday. POOL DAY ALERT! We could see the heat index around 100 degrees! It’ll be the first of the year if it happens. Stay tuned.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: