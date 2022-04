CLEVELAND (WJW) — Summery feel this weekend, but without the humidity. Temps will once again reach the low 80s on Sunday. Dew points are in the 50s.

The warmup is short-lived as temperatures cool down next week after our next weather maker Sunday night into Monday.

Showers and a few storms move into our area mid-morning on Monday with things ramping up between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Temperatures dip below average in the week ahead. 50s common. Feeling spring!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: