CLEVELAND (WJW) — We have another summery day on tap. Sunday is the “PICK” day of the weekend.

We’ll stay mainly dry and warm with temps that could reach the low 80’s.

We’re tracking a cold front. The next opportunity for showers and storms arrive overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday’s morning commute will be a soggy one.

Spring returns for the start of the work week. Temperatures dip to normal or a touch below – 60s midweek.

We’re gaining daylight! The sun won’t be setting until after 8:30 p.m. now.

Temperatures ramp back up as we wrap up the week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: