Summerlike temperatures on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Summerlike weather graces us Tuesday. It’s been a long time since we had temperatures near 80 degrees.
Look at how April has featured some BIG extremes above and below normal.
Best chances of rain this upcoming week:
- PM Wednesday with a storm or two along the warm front
- Best chance Thursday into early Friday. A few thunderstorms possible during this time frame.
Temps will drop below normal Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will hover near/slightly above normal the first week of May.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: