Summerlike temperatures on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Summerlike weather graces us Tuesday. It’s been a long time since we had temperatures near 80 degrees.

Look at how April has featured some BIG extremes above and below normal.

Best chances of rain this upcoming week:

  • PM Wednesday with a storm or two along the warm front
  • Best chance Thursday into early Friday. A few thunderstorms possible during this time frame.

Temps will drop below normal Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will hover near/slightly above normal the first week of May.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

