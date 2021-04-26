Summerlike temperatures on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Summerlike weather graces us Tuesday. It’s been a long time since we had temperatures near 80 degrees.

Look at how April has featured some BIG extremes above and below normal.

Best chances of rain this upcoming week:

PM Wednesday with a storm or two along the warm front

Best chance Thursday into early Friday. A few thunderstorms possible during this time frame.

Temps will drop below normal Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will hover near/slightly above normal the first week of May.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: