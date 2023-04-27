CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spring is well underway and Northeast Ohioans are already looking ahead to summer. Will it be stormy? How many 90-degree days are in store?

The FOX 8 weather term has been analyzing the data, ready to break down the summer outlook, which typically focuses on June, July and August.

Although it’s not as much of a factor in the summer as it is in the winter, data shows that La Nina is disappearing. That could mean a quieter Atlantic hurricane season.

What we’re seeing right now is a lot of cool air dumps out of Canada. This will be somewhat of a persistent pattern for June, meaning that we have the best chance for some thundery weather in early summer.

As we head into July, we’ll be right on the line between heat and thunder. Let’s hope we can dry out and warm up going into July. The jet stream lifts northward by August.

For severe weather, June is looking to be a somewhat active month, more active than normal. Conditions should be closer to normal in July, with most of the activity happening early and August should be quiet.

We’re expecting 13 to 17 90-degree days this summer, which is slightly more than the average of 12 to 13 days.

We’ll have a slow start to warmer days, but toward the end of summer, in late July and August, expect a really toasty finish.

