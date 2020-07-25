Summer weather is heating back up this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Out east there are reports of foggy conditions with visibility of a quarter mile or less, but that should lift by 9:30 a.m. Otherwise, expect a perfect summer day, a touch humid and a couple degrees above average with highs reaching the mid 80’s today.

Yes, a bright sky and sunshine all day!

We’re heating back up and the “muggies” are back! More “Dog Days” return this weekend. Sunday highs will be around 90 would qualify as “pool weather” indeed.

The next chance for rain will be late in the day Monday as highs peak around 90 degrees again with higher humidity. We need the rain in several communities. The latest drought conditions released on Thursday show parts of our area in a moderate drought.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

