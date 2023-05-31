CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re taking another run at the upper 80s today.

It’ll be cooler along the lake and mostly sunny and quiet. It’s still feeling very much like summer through the afternoon and evening. A touch more humidity moves in this week, nothing oppressive or too noticeable.

It will get even warmer this week as we say goodbye to May and hello to June! Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening with a cold front from the north.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: