CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warm front moves in Sunday morning, bringing clouds and a small risk of a passing shower from 7 a.m.-11a.m.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny and warmer temps in the afternoon with highs topping around 80. We are likely to see a pleasant day just in time for Woollybear in Vermilion. See you there.

Above-average temps continue through next week with a nice dry/sunny stretch. Want fall? We’ll cool off next weekend.

Check out the most recent FOX 8 forecast below: