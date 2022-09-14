(WJW) Wednesday morning is getting off to a foggy start.

Temperatures will be in the low 70’s by 1 p.m. with mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine returns Thursday with a few clouds. Temperatures will be seasonal if not a bit cooler than average as we climb into the mid-70s.

Staying dry with the lower humidity sticking around for a few days.

Beautiful weather once this system departs! Look at that stretch of sunny, dry, and seasonable days as we wrap up the workweek. Brief warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. The warmth continues into early next week.

