CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cold as last night but still chilly. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s, just continuing our warming trend. A few clouds but mild and quiet.

Warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 80s! Plenty of sunshine with a warm breeze.

Chance to get near record warmth tomorrow…I don’t think we will break any records but we could be close.

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio. Scott did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal to end this weekend and that sticks most of next week. Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

Next chance for rain will begin Friday PM. At this time, rain Friday looks to be light and scattered. Rain Saturday will be heavier. Colder Sunday AM with a brief mix possible.

Rainfall Friday and Saturday.

