Summer-like temps and chance of spotty showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spring to summer this week! Get those AC units ready for the week ahead!

We’re expecting heat, a little humidity, sunshine and even the possibility of storms.

A front sets up in southwest Ohio on Monday, keeping the widespread rain chance there. More clouds for us with a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Our transition from spring to summer starts on Tuesday with highs set for 80! Very summer-like at the end of the week with highs in the mid 80’s. Rain/thunder risk with the heat and humidity ramping up.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

