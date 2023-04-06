CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cooler and calmer this evening with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. A bit breezy as we remain in and out of the clouds. It’ll be a chilly night as temperatures eventually end up in the 30s.

Temps will be cooler Friday and will likely not get out of 40’s through the day.

Early Guardians Home Opener will be chilly, but dry with more sunshine!

Rain amounts limited over the next week. SEVERAL DRY DAYS AHEAD! Dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

Plus a warm-up on the way! It doesn’t get better than this after an active couple of weeks. NO RAIN… SNOW… or STORMS in the 8-day.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.