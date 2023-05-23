Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

(WJW) – We are getting a taste of summer on Tuesday with temperatures nearing 80°.

There are more dry days ahead, grab your shades!

There’s a VERY small chance of a spotty shower or sprinkle Wednesday mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will cool late in the day (70s to 60s.)

Breezy and cooler to end the work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.