Heading into the week dry with summer heat returning! Highly doubt this heat will be long-lasting.

A slow climb from the low 80s (average) to near 90 Thursday with heat index readings in the upper 90s!

A few fronts will pass between late Tuesday and late Friday. Specific timing is still uncertain.

The main front approaches Wednesday/Thursday. Clusters of storms will travel NW to SE up and over the ridge of heat in the central US.

A combination of a cold front and some moisture of Hurricane Hilary out west.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

