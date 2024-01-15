(WJW) – FRIGID! This morning, wind chills as low as -20.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties until noon on Monday.

Here is a look at Monday morning’s wind chill values across the U.S.:

Subzero wind chills with temperatures topping in the teens are expected for several days.

The next couple of mornings, you can expect subzero wind chills with lows dipping into the single digits.

Scattered snow showers are expected for everyone starting late tonight and early Tuesday.

A dusting to 2″ at most through mid-morning Tuesday. It doesn’t stick around long.

The next chance for snow will be late Thursday into Friday with lake effect Saturday.

We wrap up the week with temperatures in the low 20’s, an improvement, but still BELOW average.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

The cold sticks around until early next week.

