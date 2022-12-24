CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled. The Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. and will like be replaced by a Wind Chill Advisory for the afternoon.

We will still see blowing/drifting snow, dangerous wind chill, and accumulating lake effect snow through the weekend.

BUNDLE UP! Continued cold. Christmas the pick day of your holiday weekend.

The worst is behind us! Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:

Temperatures starting off around 0 with a wind chill still -20 to -25 Saturday morning. We’ll feel improvement throughout the day. But subzero wind chills remain through Christmas morning.

We transition to lake effect in the evening east. Here’s the latest snowfall forecast leading into Christmas Day.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.