CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind chills below zero this morning and most of the day.

Lake effect streaks are expected Friday morning. Some breaks of sun in between snow showers. Flurries will continue into the afternoon tomorrow before we start to quiet things down.

Snowfall forecast through noon Friday:

It’s all about the BITTER COLD Friday! Subzero wind chills all day with single-digit temps to start and mid-teens in the afternoon.

Overall temperature generally trending above normal late this weekend and through at least Wednesday of next week before temperatures get colder again.

Weak front Sunday. Little chance for rain. Little snow next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

