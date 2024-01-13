CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are a lot of components with this strong storm system: wind, snow and major cold.

A Wind Advisory is in place for tonight’s forecast until 1 a.m. on Sunday, though in some places it’s set to expire at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph, with wind gusts as high as 65 mph, are possible. There’s a concern for more power outages. Be prepared — charge your devices now in case of power loss.

A Wind Chill Advisory kicks in at midnight for the western half of our viewing area until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Wind chills of -10 to -15 degrees are likely. Stay warm!

Temperatures have fallen below freezing. Watch out for slick or icy patches on untreated surfaces. Snow has been light, but it will continue to blow around. Scattered snow showers will turn into lake effect snow tonight through Sunday.

Most places will see a dusting to 1 inch of snowfall with more in the snowbelt, about 1 to 3 inches. This snow will be hard to measure in the gusty conditions.

On Sunday, local lake effect snow showers will happen mainly along the shoreline. Most areas will see light accumulation, but the snow belt — especially along the shoreline — is likely to see higher totals. Stay tuned for snowfall forecasts updates throughout the weekend.

As the heart of the arctic air settles in, subzero wind chills with temperatures topping in the teens are expected for several days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: