CLEVELAND (WJW) — This evening, mostly clear skies will continue to rule with warm temperatures in the 60s.

Once the sun sets, we’ll see temps fall through the 50s. It’s a perfect evening for the walk or jog (maybe evening cutting the grass). Overnight, temperatures will be on either side of 50 degrees, clear and calm.

Expect a dry stretch through the middle of the week. Next chance for rain will be late Friday into Saturday.

Still some uncertainty on the position of the stalled front this weekend. Our rain percentages reflect this uncertainty. Once our confidence increases, we will increase (or decrease) the numbers as the conditions warrant it.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

