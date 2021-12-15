Strong winds expected with warm temperatures sticking around

(WJW) — Warm temperatures will be sticking around through Thursday. Winds will get stronger, especially Thursday.

A wind advisory will go into effect Wednesday night through Thursday night for the following counties: Ashland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky. Winds of 20-30 mph are expected with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Chronology of the rain over the next 2 days:

Scat’d on & off showers Wednesday mainly early (70% coverage AM, 20% in PM)

Line of showers Thursday especially eastern/southern areas PM…windy (70% coverage)

Dry and sunny to start Friday. Showers spread north Friday evening/Saturday

Temperatures will reach 60 Thursday then drop Friday.