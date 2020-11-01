Strong winds cause power outages for thousands, road closures in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Windy weather continues to pummel Northeast Ohio today, leading to downed trees, power outages and road closures throughout the area. The wind is mixed with sleet, as seen in the video below, and snow is in the forecast.

Westlake police reported a road closure due to a fallen tree on Hilliard Boulevard.

Willowick police also warned of downed power lines and trees.

Thousands are reportedly without power in Ohio, including in Cleveland and Lakewood, according to the FirstEnergy outage map, which can be viewed right here.

Earlier today, Mentor police reported that a tree fell on two cars, causing one fatality:

