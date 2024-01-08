(WJW) – Monday looks quiet and cloudy.

Early morning, untreated surfaces could be slick but this is one of our only fully dry days in the 8-day forecast. Enjoy!

Tuesday: A morning winter mix, then widespread rain all day long, very windy, and briefly milder temps in the 40s.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. for several Northeast Ohio counties. Including; Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake.

Some wind gusts will be near 50 miles per hour.

Tuesday morning, wet snow develops between 4 – 5 a.m. The snow will last until about 7 a.m. Quick accumulation, but quickly melts off as temperatures rise.

Snow totals through Tuesday morning:

Rain total through Tuesday morning:

Wednesday temperatures trend colder with some light early snow. Thursday, there is a break in the system.

Then Friday, another system arrives. This one is more aggressive with accumulating snow on Saturday.

Lake effect snow Sunday into Monday as temperatures trend well below normal.

Overall Forecast Timeline for this week:

Monday – Mostly Quiet

Tuesday – AM SNOW before 8 a.m. then widespread rain/windy.

Wednesday – Rain to snow/windy (small accumulations)

Thursday – Flurries early

Friday – Rain and wind

Saturday – Colder with wind/snow showers

Sunday – Much colder/lake effect (20s). Wind chills in the single digits

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

