CLEVELAND (WJW) – A flood advisory remains in effect for many Northeast Ohio counties until midnight.

Severe and strong storms continue to move south and out of the area. These storms have produced ping pong size hail and damaging wind gusts.

Here are a few reports from the severe weather from earlier today:

A few showers will linger late tonight and possibly a rumble of thunder, but the severe threat is over. Tomorrow will be much drier with just the chance for an isolated sprinkle.

Cool and comfortable tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s. Lower humidity will move in through the day. Breaks of sunshine with a light breeze.

Humidity and temps fall Friday and Saturday then increase slightly next week.

No long-term signs of LONG stretches of above normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July. Some brief periods of heat at the end of next week.

