Strong storms, gusty winds move towards Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Heads-up! We’ve got a line of thunderstorms west of Cleveland.

The biggest threat will be the wind gusts up to 35 mph and heavy downpours. Please be safe.

It’s going to be a hot one! Highs near 90. This will be a 1st for Cleveland this season. Breezy! Winds will gust to 25MPH throughout the day.

And we’re still waiting for our 1st 90 degree day this year!

We’ve got an unsettled start to the last work week of June. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening pretty much everyday. Front finally moves through late Thursday into Friday. Cooler more comfy air returns for the upcoming, 4th of July weekend.

Eventually the “Bermuda” High breaks down allowing for the trough to drift in. This will bring unsettled conditions to our area in the week ahead with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely by midweek. We cool off into the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping below average. Highs in the 70s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

