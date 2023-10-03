(WJW) – Today will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. Another day in the 80s!

We have two more days of 80° warmth. Enjoy! Highs are typically in the upper 60s.

There will be a weak lake breeze through Wednesday.

Then, the first strong cold front of the season arrives Friday.

There will be rain late Thursday into Friday, and lingering showers this weekend.

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on-and-off again light showers, and cool & breezy temperatures in the mid-50s.

It will be a very fall-feeling forecast.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

