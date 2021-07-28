Strong and severe storms with high winds possible for Thursday

(WJW) – The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday starting in the early morning hours.

Strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds of over 60 mph as the main threat.

The remainder of Thursday will be relatively dry, windy and accompanied by a few random showers and rumbles.

Thursday night will include a few showers as cold air advection will be in full swing.

Meanwhile, refreshing air will work its way back into northeast Ohio by Friday, this weekend and beyond.