CLEVELAND (WJW) – Comfortably cool tonight with most of us falling into the mid 50s.

A few spots could wake up to the low 50s, depending how much clearing we see. Quiet with a few clouds sticking around.

A bit more sunshine tomorrow and slightly warmer! Highs climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon with another quiet day.

Weak warm front Wednesday into Thursday will produce a few showers mainly in NW Ohio. Not officially in the forecast just yet. Adjustments will be made later today and tonight.

Ready for a warm-up before fall officially arrives? 80 on Friday and a picture perfect weekend ahead. Enjoy!

Very little rain in the long range outlook.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: