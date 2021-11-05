Stretch of warm, sunny days, but snow could be on the way

CLEVEAND (WJW) – A string of gorgeous days sporting bright sunshine and warming temperatures are ahead for the weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. when clocks fall back one hour. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:15 p.m.

As a reminder, this is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.

Next week will showcase above-average temperatures, so get ready for a plethora of 60s.

Late next week is hinting at a significant cool down which would potentially translate into a chance of accumulating snow for all Northeast Ohioans.