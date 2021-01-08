Stretch of sunshine coming this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) Greater Cleveland got a dose of blue skies for about 30 minutes Thursday morning.

Much more is expected starting Friday and throughout the weekend.

Notice the BIG difference in the amount of cloud cover when we compare January to June:

Once again, the pattern is extremely stagnant over the Buckeye State. The closest, active weather is over the deep south heading into the Atlantic. Maps in motion summarize where we go from here into Friday. We’re hoping for some bright spots. Those should become more numerous heading into Saturday.

Here’s your Fox 8 Day forecast:

