CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening brought partly cloudy skies with gusty winds and temps in the 60s. Expect the wind gusts to continue into Wednesday morning.

Stretch of warmer and dry days continues.

Next chance of rain, Saturday evening. Only areas of the US with rain over the next 3 days are the Pacific Northwest, southern Florida and parts of New England.

Widely scattered with a chance of thunder this weekend. Following the rain, colder next week!

Temperatures range from 5 to 25° ABOVE AVERAGE (57) through Sunday. It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days! We could reach 80° on Friday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.